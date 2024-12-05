Fat Prophets Faces Potential Wind-Up Request

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (AU:FPP) has released an update.
Fat Prophets Global Property Fund faces a significant decision as it receives a request from Lanyon Asset Management to convene a meeting to consider winding up the fund. As an investment trust focused on REITs in developed markets, FPP aims for capital growth and distribution income, primarily investing in Australian and international markets. The Responsible Entity is set to evaluate this requisition and determine the next steps.
