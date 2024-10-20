Fat Prophets Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 50,000 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This move forms part of a broader strategy by the company to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

