Fat Prophets Announces Share Buy-Back Update

October 20, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 50,000 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This move forms part of a broader strategy by the company to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

