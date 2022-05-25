FAT Brands To Buy Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Business From Crest Foods

(RTTNews) - FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), a multi-brand restaurant operator, said on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy franchised dessert category chain of stores- Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, from Crest Foods, Inc., and bring them under Great American Cookies brand.

The financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Crest Foods currently franchises around 85 Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip cafés across the U.S.

Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands said: "To date, acquisitions have been a strong growth vehicle for FAT Brands, and we anticipate the combination of our production and distribution facility and scale to increase the profitability of the franchisees that are joining us in this acquisition."

