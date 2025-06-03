FAT Brands to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 5, 2025

FAT Brands executives will present at Noble Capital's Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 5, 2025.

FAT Brands Inc., a prominent global franchising company known for its various restaurant brands, announced that its Chairman, Andy Wiederhorn, and Co-CEO/CFO, Ken Kuick, will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST. The company will also offer registered investors opportunities for one-on-one meetings. Attendees can register for free to view the live presentation, and a video webcast will be made available afterwards on FAT Brands' website and the Channelchek investor portal for 90 days. FAT Brands operates 18 restaurant concepts worldwide, including Round Table Pizza and Johnny Rockets, with approximately 2,300 locations globally.

Presentation at a reputable investment conference enhances visibility and credibility for FAT Brands among potential investors.

Access to 1x1 meetings with company executives provides an opportunity for deeper engagement with potential investors.

Live presentation and archived webcast increase transparency and keep stakeholders informed about the company's strategic direction.

Showcasing the diverse portfolio of 18 restaurant brands could attract new franchisees and strengthen brand recognition.

Announcement of a presentation without specific details on the company's performance or future strategy may be perceived as a lack of transparency regarding financial health.



Invitations to 1x1 meetings with investors may imply that the company is seeking additional investment or is in need of financial support, which could raise concerns among stakeholders.



Focus on promotional events could distract from underlying operational challenges or market performance issues that are not addressed in the release.

What is FAT Brands announcing on June 3, 2025?

FAT Brands is announcing a presentation at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference.

Who will present at the equity conference?

Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-CEO and CFO of FAT Brands will present.

How can attendees view the live presentation?

Attendees can register for the event at no cost to view the live presentation.

Where can I find the archived presentation after the event?

The archived presentation will be available on FAT Brands' website and Channelchek for 90 days.

What does FAT Brands specialize in?

FAT Brands specializes in acquiring, marketing, and developing a variety of restaurant concepts worldwide.

$FAT Insider Trading Activity

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ELENOWITZ purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,200

$FAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FAT





(Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.



(NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced that Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with the Company are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.





Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event, at no cost, here:



Virtual Equity Conference Registration







A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website



https://ir.fatbrands.com/



, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek



www.channelchek.com



the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on



Channelchek.com



for 90 days following the event.







About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands







FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide.For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



www.fatbrands.com



.







About Noble Capital Markets







Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.







About Channelchek







Noble launched



www.channelchek.com



in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.







Investor Relations:







ICR





Michelle Michalski







IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com







646-277-1224







Media Relations:







Erin Mandzik







emandzik@fatbrands.com







860-212-6509





###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.