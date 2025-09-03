FAT Brands Names Andrew Wiederhorn CEO

(RTTNews) - FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) announced the return of Andrew Wiederhorn as Chief Executive Officer. Ken Kuick will be exclusively focused on his roles as Chief Financial Officer of FAT Brands and Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP), and Taylor Wiederhorn will continue to serve as Chief Development Officer.

Andy Wiederhorn, CEO and Chairman of FAT Brands, said: "I am thrilled to step back into the CEO role, building on our momentum and delivering on our strategic prioritiesorganic expansion, targeted acquisitions, increasing our manufacturing facilitys capacity and focusing on our balance sheetto reinforce our position as a global leader in the restaurant industry."

