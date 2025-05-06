FAT Brands to Launch 10 Buffalo's Cafe Locations in France Over the Next Three Years

FAT Brands announces expansion of Buffalo's Cafe with 10 new locations in France over three years, introducing a fast casual model.

Quiver AI Summary

FAT Brands Inc. has announced the expansion of Buffalo’s Cafe into France, partnering with Big M CIE to open ten new locations over the next three years, with the first three set to launch by 2026. This expansion includes the introduction of a fast casual model aimed at increasing the brand's global footprint. Co-CEO Taylor Wiederhorn highlighted this initiative as a significant milestone in the brand's growth strategy, indicating promising future development opportunities. Additionally, the expansion aligns with a commitment from Big M CIE to establish 30 Fatburger restaurants in France, resulting in a total of 40 new locations for FAT Brands in the country. Buffalo’s Cafe, known for its authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings, has been a family-friendly dining option since its founding in 1985.

Potential Positives

Expansion of Buffalo’s Cafe with 10 new locations in France over the next three years demonstrates significant growth and market entry into Europe.

The introduction of a fast casual model signals a strategic adaptation to changing consumer preferences, potentially enhancing brand accessibility and appeal.

This expansion follows a commitment to open 30 Fatburger locations, indicating a broader strategy for regional growth and brand strengthening in France.

The overall growth plan reflects FAT Brands' confidence in the demand for its restaurant concepts, reinforcing its position as a leading global franchising company.

Potential Negatives

The announcement presents a significant level of uncertainty due to potential risks associated with rapid expansion into a new international market, specifically in France, which may not guarantee success.

Forward-looking statements include disclaimers about various uncontrollable risks, highlighting the possibility of adverse outcomes affecting the anticipated success of new openings.

The expansion plan relies heavily on partnerships and agreements, which could introduce vulnerabilities if the partners do not perform as expected.

FAQ

Where will Buffalo's Cafe open new locations?

Buffalo's Cafe will open 10 locations in France over the next three years.

When are the first Buffalo's Cafe units expected to open?

The first three units of Buffalo's Cafe in France are set to open by 2026.

What is the new model being introduced by Buffalo's Cafe?

Buffalo's Cafe is unveiling a fast casual model with a smaller footprint for greater growth.

How many locations does FAT Brands currently own?

FAT Brands owns 18 restaurant brands and over 2,300 units worldwide.

What is the history of Buffalo's Cafe?

Buffalo's Cafe was founded in 1985 in Georgia, known for its chicken wings and homemade sauces.

$FAT Insider Trading Activity

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WIEDERHORN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,499

$FAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

All-American Wing Chain to Open 10 Locations in Country over Next Three Years









LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.



, parent company of



Buffalo’s Cafe



and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces the expansion of Buffalo’s Cafe in France in partnership with the group behind Big M CIE, opening 10 units in the country with the first three units set to open by 2026. To coincide with the new locations, the beloved wing brand is unveiling a fast casual model with a smaller footprint to position itself for greater growth across the globe.





“The launch of a new Buffalo’s Cafe fast casual model in France represents a significant milestone in our growth trajectory of the brand, and opens up the door to additional expansion opportunities,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of



FAT Brands



. “This announcement also follows Medhi Bella and his team signing a commitment to open 30 Fatburger locations across France—opening a total of 40 locations with FAT Brands. We see a bright future ahead with this partnership as we continue to grow our iconic, all-American brands in the country.”





For 40 years, Buffalo’s Cafe has been known for its authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings, house-made wing sauces and family-friendly environment.





For more information on Buffalo’s Cafe, visit



www.buffalos.com



.





About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands









FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



www.fatbrands.com



About Buffalo’s Cafe









Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks, and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for 40 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s - Where Everyone Is Family™. For more information, visit



www.buffalos.com



Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.







MEDIA C





ONTACT





Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands







emandzik@fatbrands.com







860-212-6509



