FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

FAT Brands Inc. (FATBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FATBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.97, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FATBB was $16.97, representing a -44.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.66 and a 148.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

FATBB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fatbb Dividend History page.

