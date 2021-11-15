FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.38, the dividend yield is 4.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAT was $11.38, representing a -28.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.00 and a 106.91% increase over the 52 week low of $5.50.

FAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). FAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -89.19%, compared to an industry average of 33.4%.

