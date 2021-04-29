FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAT was $9.43, representing a -17.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.40 and a 255.85% increase over the 52 week low of $2.65.

FAT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). FAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports FAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 197.3%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

