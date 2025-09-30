FAT Brands Inc. - Preferred Stock (FATBP) Price Target Increased by 11.82% to 16.00

The average one-year price target for FAT Brands Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqCM:FATBP) has been revised to $16.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.82% from the prior estimate of $14.31 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.68 to a high of $19.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 545.27% from the latest reported closing price of $2.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATBP is 0.09%, an increase of 30.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.08% to 717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATBP by 71.50% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 309.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATBP by 89.31% over the last quarter.

CGHIX - Timber Point Global Allocations Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

HIIFX - Catalyst holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.