FAT Brands Inc - (FAT) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for FAT Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:FAT) has been revised to 20.40 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.69% from the latest reported closing price of 6.63 / share.

FAT Brands Inc - Declares $0.14 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $6.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.40%, the lowest has been 3.46%, and the highest has been 17.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.39 (n=140).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAT is 0.04%, a decrease of 76.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 1,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADW Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ridgewood Investments holds 68K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 50K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 59.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 116.37% over the last quarter.

CGHIX - Timber Point Global Allocations Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 41.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 33.70% over the last quarter.

FAT Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FAT Brands is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Bu alo's Cafe, Bu alo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 675 units worldwide.

