FAT Brands to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

FAT Brands will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, to discuss first quarter financial results.

FAT Brands Inc., a prominent global franchising company known for its diverse restaurant portfolio including brands like Round Table Pizza and Fatburger, has announced a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 5:30 PM ET. A press release with the financial details will be issued prior to the call, which will be accessible by phone and also streamed live on the company's website. Andy Wiederhorn and Ken Kuick will host the call, providing insights into the company's performance. A replay will be available after the call, with further information on FAT Brands and its 18 restaurant brands found on their corporate site.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to review first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

Will provide a press release with financial results prior to the conference call, showcasing commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Hosting by the Chairman and Co-CEO highlights leadership involvement, which can instill confidence in investors.

Webcast of the conference call allows broader access to information for investors and interested parties, enhancing corporate communication.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the conference call suggests there may be concerns about the company's financial performance, prompting the need for a review and discussion of first-quarter results.

The lack of detailed information about financial performance prior to the call could lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors.

There is no mention of any positive developments or improvements in the company's operations, which could be perceived negatively by stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the conference call on May 8, 2025?

The call is to review FAT Brands' first quarter 2025 financial results.

How can I access the live conference call?

You can access the call by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally.

When will the financial results be released?

A press release with the financial results will be issued prior to the conference call on May 8, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until May 29, 2025, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S.

Where can I find more information about FAT Brands?

More information can be found on the FAT Brands corporate website at www.fatbrands.com.

$FAT Insider Trading Activity

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WIEDERHORN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,499

$FAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT





(Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.



(NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET. A press release with first quarter 2025 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, May 29, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13752592. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman, and Ken Kuick, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.





The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.







About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands







FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



www.fatbrands.com



.







Investor Relations:







ICR





Michelle Michalski







IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com









Media Relations:







Erin Mandzik







emandzik@fatbrands.com







###



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.