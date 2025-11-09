FAT Brands (FATBB) Price Target Increased by 18.54% to 19.43

The average one-year price target for FAT Brands (NasdaqCM:FATBB) has been revised to $19.43 / share. This is an increase of 18.54% from the prior estimate of $16.39 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.39 to a high of $24.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 763.68% from the latest reported closing price of $2.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FATBB is 0.00%, an increase of 94.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.86% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 60K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATBB by 16.29% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FATBB by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

