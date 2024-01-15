FAT Brands (FAT) Unveils First Co-Branded Los Angeles Location

FAT Brands Inc. FAT marks its West Coast debut with the opening of the first co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant in the Los Angeles area.



Following the success in Washington, D.C., FAT continues to expand its presence with this iconic burger and wing pairing.



Located at 1129 S. Fremont Avenue, Ste. E, Alhambra, Calif., the co-branded model of Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings exhibit great synergy, being family-oriented brands with dedicated followings.

Focus on Expansion

The leading global franchising company strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining and polished casual dining concepts worldwide. The company owns 18 restaurant brands and franchises. It owns more than 2,300 units globally.



On Nov 28, 2023, the company unveiled two new development deals to open 10 new co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations across Texas. These establishments are slated to open their doors over the next five years.



As of Sep 24, 2023, the company opened 107 new units, including 30 units that opened in the third quarter. For 2023, FAT anticipated opening more than 150 units. It also signed franchise development deals for more than 200 new locations, bringing its pipeline to more than 1,100 signed agreements for new units over the next few years. This anticipated organic growth is estimated to contribute approximately $60 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of FAT have declined 7.2% in the past three months against the industry’s 11.6% rise. The company’s emphasis on its three strategic pillars, consisting of acquisitions, organic growth and productivity growth for its Georgia-based manufacturing facility, is likely to drive its performance in the upcoming period.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FAT Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average. Shares of ANF have surged 245.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests increases of 15.1% and 2,320%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO carries a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. Shares of ARCO have surged 35.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 10.6% and 15.5% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 223.6%, on average. The stock has gained 1.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS suggests a rise of 5% and 26.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.