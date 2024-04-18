Fat Brands (FAT) to Introduce 40 New Co-Branded Locations

FAT Brands Inc. FAT, the parent company of iconic eateries Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, unveils a strategic move to open 40 new co-branded locations across Northern California. In collaboration with franchisee California Burger, Inc., this initiative aims to blend the California heritage of both brands, leveraging their individual strength to create a compelling culinary experience.

Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands, underscores the success witnessed with similar co-branded ventures, citing the existing more than 100 locations worldwide featuring Fatburger and Buffalo's Express. This latest deal extends the company's footprint, tapping into the thriving market of Northern California.

Fatburger, with its 70-year legacy, promises customizable, mouthwatering burgers while Round Table Pizza, founded in 1959, boasts "Pizza Royalty" status for its fresh, hand-crafted pizzas. By integrating these offerings, FAT Brands aims to satisfy diverse consumer preferences under one roof.

The partnership with California Burger, Inc., a seasoned operator in the restaurant industry, further solidifies FAT Brands' expansion strategy. With the first co-branded location set to debut in 2024, investors anticipate heightened revenue streams and increased brand visibility, positioning FAT for sustained growth in the competitive foodservice landscape.



Shares of the company have gained 17.2% year to date against the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector have been discussed below.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average. The stock has risen 360% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 5.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. The stock has risen 49.2% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 10.2% and 22.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average. The stock has risen 119.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS implies a decline of 0.3% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

