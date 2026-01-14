FAT Brands (FAT) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for FAT Brands (NasdaqCM:FAT) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,535.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in FAT Brands. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAT is 0.02%, an increase of 73.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 1,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADW Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 182K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 93K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAT by 69.46% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 75K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 40K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

