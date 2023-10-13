FAT Brands (FAT) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

FAT Brands Inc. FAT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.2%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.71 per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 98 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $107 million, suggesting a 3.9% growth from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

FAT Brands Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FAT Brands Inc. price-eps-surprise | FAT Brands Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

FAT Brands' third-quarter results are likely to benefit from strong company-owned restaurant revenues and System-wide sales growth. Also, its emphasis on organic growth strategy and proactive signing of franchise development agreements bodes well.



Leveraging the high demand for its brands in the market, FAT anticipates opening more than 35 units in the third-quarter 2023.



However, inflationary pressures related to commodities and wages will likely hurt the company’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for FAT Brands this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: FAT Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FAT Brands carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



McDonald's Corporation MCD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MCD’s earnings beat the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 9.5%. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 11.6% year over year.



Starbucks Corporation SBUX has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.



SBUX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 18.5% year over year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CMG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. Earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to rise 10.1% year over year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.