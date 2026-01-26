Markets
FAT Brands Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings In U.S. Bankruptcy Court

January 26, 2026 — 10:12 pm EST

(RTTNews) - FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) announced that it has voluntarily commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The company's portfolio includes 18 restaurant concepts with more than 2,200 locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and Round Table Pizza are expected to continue operating as usual throughout the Chapter 11 process, maintaining their signature dining experiences for customers.

During this period, FAT Brands' securities will continue trading on NASDAQ, with a "Q" suffix added to the ticker symbol to reflect the bankruptcy proceedings.

