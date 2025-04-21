FAT Brands Celebrates Expansion Milestone with 80th Location of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Houston, Texas

FAT Brands announces the opening of its 80th Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery location in Houston, Texas.

FAT Brands Inc. has announced a significant growth milestone for its sister brands, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery, with the opening of their 80th location in the Houston area. This expansion includes both standalone and co-branded stores, with recent openings in Houston and Magnolia, TX. Allison Lauenstein, President of the brands, emphasized Houston's importance as an expansion hub and expressed gratitude to loyal customers for their support. Great American Cookies, established in 1977, is known for its Original Cookie Cake and chocolate chip cookies, while Marble Slab Creamery has been innovating in the ice cream industry since 1983 with its homemade ice cream and unique Mix-In offerings. The brands continue to prioritize handcrafted desserts even as they expand.

FAT Brands announced the opening of their 80th location for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery in Houston, highlighting successful expansion in a key market.

The continued growth of Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery demonstrates strong consumer demand and brand loyalty for both dessert concepts.

The release emphasizes the companies' commitment to delivering high-quality, handcrafted desserts, which can enhance brand reputation and customer satisfaction.

FAT Brands' diversified portfolio, owning 18 restaurant brands with over 2,300 units worldwide, showcases the company's strong presence and potential for further growth in the food service sector.

Lack of detailed financial performance indicators or projections could raise concerns about the sustainability of growth.

Heavy reliance on co-branded locations may indicate challenges in attracting standalone customers for each brand.

No mention of potential market saturation in Texas could lead to questions about future expansion viability.

What are the recent growth milestones for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery?

Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery have opened their 80th location in the Houston area, including co-branded stores.

What new locations have opened in Texas?

Recent openings include co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery stores in Houston and Magnolia, TX.

How long has Great American Cookies been in operation?

Great American Cookies has been in operation since 1977, known for their Original Cookie Cake and chocolate chip cookies.

What unique offerings does Marble Slab Creamery provide?

Marble Slab Creamery offers homemade, small-batch ice cream with free unlimited mix-ins, shakes, and ice cream cakes.

What is FAT Brands’ business focus?

FAT Brands is a global franchising company that acquires and develops fast casual and quick-service restaurant brands worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.,



announces a new growth milestone for sister concepts



Great American Cookies



and



Marble Slab Creamery



, the opening of their 80



th



location in the Houston area, including both co-branded and standalone locations. Recent openings include two co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery stores in Houston, TX and Magnolia, TX.





“Houston continues to be a key expansion hub for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of



Great American Cookies



and



Marble Slab Creamery.



“This incredible achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our loyal fans who we aim to celebrate every day with our beloved Cookie Cakes and indulgent Ice Cream treats. As we grow, our commitment to delivering our hand-crafted desserts remains stronger than ever.”





Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the



Original Cookie Cake



, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and



Double Doozies





™



, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.





For over 40 years, Marble Slab Creamery has been an innovator in the ice cream space, dreaming up the frozen slab technique and offering homemade, small-batch Ice Cream with free unlimited Mix-Ins, Shakes in a variety of flavors, and Ice Cream Cakes.





For more information on Great American Cookies, visit



www.greatamericancookies.com



. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit



www.marbleslab.com



FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



fatbrands.com



Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies



™



, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit



www.greatamericancookies.com



Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit



www.marbleslab.com



Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands







emandzik@fatbrands.com







860-212-6509



