FAT Brands Announces Taylor Wiederhorn as Co-CEO and Rob Rosen's Transition to Consulting Role

Rob Rosen transitions to a consulting role at FAT Brands, with Taylor Wiederhorn appointed as Co-CEO.

FAT Brands Inc. has announced that Rob Rosen will transition from his role as Co-Chief Executive Officer to a consulting position focused on debt and capital markets, effective April 29, 2025. Taylor Wiederhorn, who has served as the Chief Development Officer, will assume the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Ken Kuick, who continues as Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer. Wiederhorn expressed confidence that his background in overseeing franchise development will complement Kuick's financial expertise. Rosen reflected on his four years with the company, highlighting strategic acquisitions and the recent IPO of Twin Hospitality Group, and looks forward to continuing his contribution in a consulting capacity.

Appointment of Taylor Wiederhorn as Co-Chief Executive Officer signals a leadership transition aimed at leveraging his background in franchise development and growth perspective.

Rob Rosen's shift to a consulting role focusing on debt/capital markets suggests a continued commitment to the company's financial strategy and growth initiatives.

The company has a substantial portfolio of 18 restaurant brands with over 2,300 units worldwide, indicating strong market presence and growth potential.

Rob Rosen's transition from Co-CEO to a consulting role may signal instability or a lack of confidence in leadership continuity.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight risks and uncertainties, indicating potential challenges in achieving future growth and performance targets.

What is the recent leadership change at FAT Brands?

FAT Brands has appointed Taylor Wiederhorn as Co-CEO, transitioning Rob Rosen to a consulting role focused on debt/capital markets.

Who will continue as Co-CEO at FAT Brands?

Ken Kuick will continue to serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

What will Rob Rosen's new role involve?

Rob Rosen will transition to a consulting position concentrating on debt and capital markets for FAT Brands.

How long has Taylor Wiederhorn been with FAT Brands?

Taylor Wiederhorn has been part of FAT Brands for eight years, previously serving as Chief Development Officer.

How many restaurant concepts does FAT Brands own?

FAT Brands owns 18 restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, and Johnny Rockets.

$FAT Insider Trading Activity

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WIEDERHORN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $4,499

$FAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Rob Rosen Transitions to Consulting Role at Global Restaurant Franchising Company









LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.



, parent company of



Round Table Pizza



,



Fatburger



,



Johnny Rockets



and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the appointment of Taylor Wiederhorn as Co-Chief Executive Officer. Effective today, April 29, Rob Rosen will transition from his role as Co-CEO to a consulting position focused on debt/capital markets for the company. Ken Kuick will continue to serve as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.





“For the last eight years, I have served as Chief Development Officer, overseeing the sale of thousands of new franchise locations across our portfolio of brands. Most recently, in 2023, I assumed the role of brand CEO for 15 of our concepts,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of



FAT Brands



. “Stepping into the Co-CEO role will be a seamless transition as I am confident that my unique background and growth perspective will complement the financial acumen of Co-CEO, Ken Kuick.”





“It has been an incredible four years at FAT Brands—filled with numerous strategic acquisitions, assuming the role of Co-CEO in 2023, and most recently, the IPO of Twin Hospitality Group,” said Rob Rosen, Co-CEO of



FAT Brands



. “I look forward to continuing to help drive the company forward, maintaining a consulting role focused on debt/capital markets.”





For more information on FAT Brands, visit



www.fatbrands.com



.





About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands









FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



www.fatbrands.com



Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.







Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands







emandzik@fatbrands.com







860-212-6509



