FAT Brands Announces Expansion of Fatburger with 40 New Locations Planned Across Florida

FAT Brands plans to open 40 new Fatburger locations in Florida over the next decade, enhancing brand presence statewide.

FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Fatburger, has announced a development deal with franchisee Whole Factor Inc. to open 40 new Fatburger locations across Florida over the next decade, including in Jacksonville. Since making a comeback in Florida in 2021, Fatburger has seen success with an initial 14-unit plan in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with two restaurants already operational. The company's Co-CEO Taylor Wiederhorn expressed confidence in the brand's growth in Florida, highlighting the popularity of the existing locations. Whole Factor Inc.'s owner Spike Singh also expressed excitement about expanding the brand into new communities. Fatburger is well-known for its customizable, cooked-to-order burgers and has a 70-year legacy in the fast-casual dining landscape.

FAT Brands is expanding its footprint in Florida, increasing its presence to over 40 Fatburger locations through a new development deal with Whole Factor Inc.

This expansion includes entry into new markets like Jacksonville, allowing the brand to reach more customers and enhance brand visibility.

The existing Fatburger locations in Florida, including Riverview and Celebration, have already exceeded expectations, indicating strong customer demand and market viability.

FAT Brands' diverse portfolio with 18 restaurant concepts and over 2,300 units worldwide showcases its strong position in the franchising industry.

Significant reliance on a single franchisee, Whole Factor Inc., to expand in Florida, which could expose the company to risks if that franchisee faces difficulties.

Use of forward-looking statements indicating that actual results may significantly diverge from the company's expectations, highlighting potential for unfulfilled promises related to store openings and performance.

The historical absence from the Florida market for 20 years raises concerns about the brand's current viability and competitive standing in the state.

How many new Fatburger locations will open in Florida?

40 additional Fatburger locations are set to open across Florida over the next 10 years.

Which areas in Florida will see new Fatburger restaurants?

New Fatburger locations will be opened in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa areas.

What is the history of Fatburger in Florida?

Fatburger returned to Florida in 2021 after a 20-year absence with two restaurants now operational.

What unique items are on the Fatburger menu?

Fatburger offers customizable burgers, sweet potato fries, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes.

Who is the parent company of Fatburger?

FAT Brands Inc. is the parent company of Fatburger and 17 other restaurant concepts.

$FAT insiders have traded $FAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ELENOWITZ purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,200

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $FAT stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc.



, parent company of



Fatburger



and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development deal with existing franchisee Whole Factor Inc., to open 40 additional Fatburger locations across Florida over the next 10 years, including new areas such as Jacksonville. Since 2021, Whole Factor Inc. has been steadily growing the Fatburger brand across the state with a 14-unit development deal to grow in the Orlando and Tampa areas, with two restaurants open to date in Riverview and Celebration.





“Two years ago, Fatburger made its return to the state of Florida after a 20-year absence, and we are not looking back,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Co-CEO and Chief Development Officer of



FAT Brands



. “Our Riverview and Celebration locations have exceeded expectations with an incredible fanbase that loves our cooked-to-order burgers, fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes. Whole Factor is an excellent partner that understands what makes Fatburger such a unique, beloved brand, and their future growth will cement Fatburger as a key burger player in the state of Florida.”





“We are excited to grow Fatburger across the state with Whole Factor Inc., bringing our fresh, handcrafted burgers to more communities in the Tampa and Orlando areas in addition to entering the Jacksonville market,” said Spike Singh, Owner of Whole Factor Inc. “With a new store opening later this year in Orange Park near Jacksonville, we are eager to share Fatburger’s iconic menu and vibrant atmosphere with even more fans.”





Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.





For more information on Fatburger, visit



www.fatburger.com



.





About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands









FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit



www.fatbrands.com



About Fatburger









An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand



™



Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.







