Fastpartner can service debt for 30 months after Moody's cut to junk

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's Fastpartner FPARa.ST has enough cash to handle debt maturities for more than 30 months, it said after Moody's cut the credit rating for the real estate group to "junk status".

High debt, rising interest rates and a wilting economy has produced a toxic cocktail for Sweden's commercial property companies, with some cut to junk by rating agencies. Landlord giant SBB SBBb.ST is at the centre of the spiral.

Concerns about the sector are weighing on the currency, while investors are wondering if Sweden is the first domino to fall in Europe.

Moody's late on Friday said it would lower the rating for Fastpartner, which owns mainly commercial property, to Ba1 from the investment grade Baa3.

Fastpartner said in a separate statement it had recently strengthened its financial stability by extending the terms of existing bank loans and rapid credit facility agreements.

"The implication of these measures is that we have liquidity to handle all debt maturities for a period exceeding 30 months," CEO and majority-owner Sven-Olof Johansson said.

"In light of this and the company's relatively low share of outstanding bond loans, the lowered credit rating has marginal significance for the company's day-to-day operations," he said.

Sweden and Germany are among the worst affected by a widening property slump on the continent, according to Eurostat.

