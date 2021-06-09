Markets
FSLY

Fastly's Stock Price Skyrocketed Despite an Internet Outage

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video, I look at Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news. Fastly recently experienced an outage resulting in downtime on some of its customers' websites and applications. Despite the negative news, the stock price is up today. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

  1. Fastly was transparent with the issue and provided constant updates informing the public about solving the problem. Within a few hours, the company was able to resolve the issue.
  2. Investors on social platforms were excited to see the vast list of Fastly's customers.
  3. Based on the forward price-to-sales ratio, Fastly is currently at levels last seen roughly 12 months ago.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of June 8, 2021. The video was published on June 8, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fastly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Fastly. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular