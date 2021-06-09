Fastly's Stock Price Skyrocketed Despite an Internet Outage

In today's video, I look at Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news. Fastly recently experienced an outage resulting in downtime on some of its customers' websites and applications. Despite the negative news, the stock price is up today. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

Fastly was transparent with the issue and provided constant updates informing the public about solving the problem. Within a few hours, the company was able to resolve the issue. Investors on social platforms were excited to see the vast list of Fastly's customers. Based on the forward price-to-sales ratio, Fastly is currently at levels last seen roughly 12 months ago.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of June 8, 2021. The video was published on June 8, 2021.



