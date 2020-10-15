Fastly's (FSLY) Drop Has Created An Opportunity, But It's Not Where You Probably Think

Yesterday afternoon, Fastly (FSLY) sent out a press release that caused the stock to plummet around thirty percent in just a few minutes. The statement cut revenue guidance for Q3, earnings for which will be reported in full on October 28, to $70-71 million from the previous estimate of $73.5-75.5 million. My first instinct when I see something like that is that this is a massive overreaction. A thirty percent drop in a stock following a five percent downward revision of earnings guidance certainly seems that way, but does this really make FSLY a bargain, and should investors be rushing in to buy at a discount?

The answer to those questions, for now at least, is "no" in both cases, but the big drop has created an opportunity.

Fastly is a content delivery network (CDN) whose claim to fame is that their biggest customer is ByteDance, which owns the popular TikTok app. Given that there have been no TikTok shares to buy in the light of the app's rapid rise, FSLY acted a proxy in many people’s minds and had, until yesterday, posted gains of well over 1000% in the last seven months:

I am all for growth stocks, but that looked a bit excessive even before yesterday’s news. I realize that value metrics aren’t important when you are looking at record growth, but the numbers for FSLY just got way out of whack. Fastly has never had a moneymaking year so far. They were expected to have one soon, but the problem is that the stock was trading at over a thousand times those projected earnings, and posted a quarterly earnings growth rate last quarter of 61.7%. That isn’t bad growth but the price implies a massive, sustained increase in that number.

We now know that there won’t be a massive increase this quarter at least. And, does anybody really think that the TikTok craze will last for decades, even without any more political controversy?

In the light of the numbers, this looks less like an overreaction and more like a bubble bursting.

Short-term trading dynamics may well mean that there will be a bit of a bounce in FSLY at some point over the next few days, but in reality, the stock still isn’t attractive from any long-term perspective at 700 times those earnings, which themselves are now seriously in doubt. The CDN business does justify some high multiples, but you don’t need to go that crazy. There are better value alternatives available.

Rival Akamai (AKAM) would be an example of that. They don’t have the same exposure to a sexy client for the moment, but given the transient nature of teenage trends, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. What they do have that FSLY doesn’t though, is profits.

Here is a stock that is in the same fast-growing business, but trades at only 34x trailing and 20x forward earnings. Or, more accurately, those were the numbers at yesterday’s close, and premarket trading indicates that FSLY’s woes will spread to AKAM this morning and that stock too will open significantly lower.

It seems to me that FSLY’s collapse has indeed created some value. It just isn’t in FSLY.

Disclaimer: The author is long AKAM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.