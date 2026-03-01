Fastly's Chief Technology Officer Sold 40,000 Company Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 indirectly-held shares for a transaction value of ~$683,000 at a weighted average price around $17.08 per share on Feb. 23, 2026.

This sale represented 0.66% of Mr. Bergman's total holdings at the time of the transaction.

Mr. Bergman retains 1,842,532 direct shares and 4,134,826 indirect shares after the transaction.

Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman disclosed the indirect sale of 40,000 shares of Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) for a total of approximately $683,000 on Feb. 23, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 40,000 Transaction value $683,200 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,842,532 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,134,826 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $31.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.08).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Mr. Bergman's prior sell activity?

The 40,000-share sale is twice the median sell size of 20,000 shares for Mr. Bergman's recent transactions since August of last year, but represents a similar or smaller proportion of holdings due to reduced capacity following prior large sales.

The 40,000-share sale is twice the median sell size of 20,000 shares for Mr. Bergman's recent transactions since August of last year, but represents a similar or smaller proportion of holdings due to reduced capacity following prior large sales. What is the relative impact of this sale on Mr. Bergman's overall ownership?

The sale affected only 0.66% of his total holdings and 0.96% of his indirect position, leaving Mr. Bergman with over 5.9 million Class A shares and maintaining his status as a major shareholder.

The sale affected only 0.66% of his total holdings and 0.96% of his indirect position, leaving Mr. Bergman with over 5.9 million Class A shares and maintaining his status as a major shareholder. What is the ownership structure underlying the indirect holdings?

The sold shares were held by The Per Artur Bergman Revocable Trust, with additional indirect holdings across multiple trusts for which Mr. Bergman serves as trustee or investment advisor, as detailed in the filing footnotes.

The sold shares were held by The Per Artur Bergman Revocable Trust, with additional indirect holdings across multiple trusts for which Mr. Bergman serves as trustee or investment advisor, as detailed in the filing footnotes. Is there any signal on intent or cadence from this transaction?

Because this transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 3, 2025, and given the low percentage of holdings sold, the activity reflects ongoing portfolio management rather than a directional view on Fastly's valuation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $624.02 million Net income (TTM) ($121.68 million) Employees 1,100 1-year price change 157.31%

* 1-year price change is calculated using Feb. 23, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an edge cloud platform, including Compute@Edge, developer tools, edge security solutions, and streaming/media delivery services as core products and revenue drivers.

It generates revenue by delivering cloud infrastructure, security, and content delivery services to enterprise clients.

The company serves customers in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel, hospitality, and financial services sectors.

Fastly operates at scale in the edge cloud and application delivery space, focusing on programmable infrastructure and advanced security for digital businesses. The company’s strategy emphasizes high-performance, developer-centric solutions that enable rapid, secure, and reliable digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Fastly’s competitive edge is rooted in its robust platform, global reach, and ability to serve demanding enterprise clients across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Fastly CTO Artur Bergman's sale of 40,000 company shares is not a cause for alarm, as it was part of an established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders often set up such plans to prearrange trades. That way, they avoid accusations of acting on insider information.

Mr. Bergman's sale comes just days after Fastly stock soared to a 52-week high of $20.27 on Feb. 19. Shares got a boost from the company’s record fourth quarter.

Fastly’s Q4 revenue reached $172.6 million, representing strong 23% year-over-year growth. The company’s management sees artificial intelligence as a tailwind for its business.

However, Fastly isn’t profitable. Its Q4 operating loss was $15.1 million, although that’s an improvement over the prior year’s loss of $34.3 million.

Moreover, because shares are up, Fastly’s price-to-sales ratio of 4.5 is at a high point for the past year. Consequently, now is a good time to to sell, but not to buy. Wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to grab shares.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.