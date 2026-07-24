Fastly's CEO Sold Over 18,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The disposal of 18,485 shares realized a transaction value of ~$383,400 based on execution prices ranging from $19.76 to $21.76.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 2%.

The CEO retained a significant position of ~1.0 million shares post-transaction.

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Charles Lacey “Kip” Compton III, CEO of Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY), sold 18,485 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 16 and July 17, 2026, at a weighted average price of $20.74 per share according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$383,400 Shares sold 18,485 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,045,460 Post-transaction value $21.66 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.74); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the context for this transaction?

The disposal was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 27, 2025, which allows insiders to set up a pre-arranged schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information.

The disposal was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on August 27, 2025, which allows insiders to set up a pre-arranged schedule for selling shares to avoid concerns about trading on non-public information. How do the current holdings reflect the insider's long-term commitment?

Despite the sale of 18,485 shares, the CEO continues to hold 1,045,460 shares directly, representing a 0.67% ownership stake in the company. The insider also holds derivative securities that further align his interests with shareholders.

Despite the sale of 18,485 shares, the CEO continues to hold 1,045,460 shares directly, representing a 0.67% ownership stake in the company. The insider also holds derivative securities that further align his interests with shareholders. How has the company's financial profile evolved leading up to this filing?

Fastly reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $652.6 million and a net loss of $103.1 million, maintaining a market capitalization of $3.2 billion as of the July 17, 2026 close. The stock has delivered a 202% return over the one-year period ending on the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $20.72 Market Capitalization $3.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $652.6 million Net Income (TTM) -$103.1 million

Company Snapshot

Fastly provides an advanced edge cloud computing platform that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the internet's edge, with primary revenue derived from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and international markets.

The company operates a subscription-based business model where customers pay for access to its customizable edge cloud platform, which optimizes web and application delivery while providing security and performance management capabilities.

Fastly primarily serves enterprise customers, developers, and digital-first organizations that require high-performance content delivery, edge computing, and application security solutions across global markets.

Fastly is a specialized edge cloud infrastructure provider, serving as a critical infrastructure partner for enterprises requiring optimized content delivery and edge computing capabilities. The company operates a highly customizable platform designed to address the growing demand for distributed computing resources at the internet's edge, enabling rapid digital experience delivery with integrated security features.

With 1,140 employees, Fastly competes in the infrastructure software market by offering differentiated edge computing capabilities that address latency, performance, and security requirements for modern digital applications.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of Fastly stock on July 16 and July 17 does not appear to be a cause for investor concern. The July 16 disposition involved 11,412 shares and these were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

The remaining 7,073 shares sold by CEO Kip Compton on July 17 was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Given he retained over one million shares after this sale, Compton maintains a substantial equity stake in the company.

Although Fastly’s first-quarter earnings report did not impress Wall Street, contributing to the stock falling from a 52-week high of $34.82 in April, the company posted record revenue of $173 million. That represents excellent 20% year-over-year growth.

Even so, Fastly remains unprofitable with a Q1 operating loss of $23.9 million. Yet its price-to-sales ratio of about four is higher than it was a year ago, suggesting the stock’s valuation is elevated, which is likely another contributor to its share price decline.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.