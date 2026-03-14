Fastly's CEO Sold Company Shares Worth $1.2 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Kip Compton sold 49,350 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.23 million on March 11, 2026.

This represented 4.1% of Compton’s direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 1,163,428 shares.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were affected.

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On March 11, 2026, Fastly CEO Charles Lacey “Kip” Compton III reported the sale of 49,350 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 49,350 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,163,428 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $28.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($25.00); post-transaction value based on March 11, 2026 market close price ($24.05).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Kip Compton’s historical trading activity?

The 49,350-share sale is larger than the median sell transaction (13,682 shares) across 13 prior sales, and exceeds the recent median of 14,870.5 shares from Nov. 26, 2025 through March 11, 2026.

The 49,350-share sale is larger than the median sell transaction (13,682 shares) across 13 prior sales, and exceeds the recent median of 14,870.5 shares from Nov. 26, 2025 through March 11, 2026. What proportion of Compton’s direct holdings was impacted, and how does this relate to previous trades?

The sale accounted for 4.07% of Compton’s direct holdings, above the historical median percentage of 0.99% per sell trade, reflecting a meaningful liquidity event but not a full position reduction.

The sale accounted for 4.07% of Compton’s direct holdings, above the historical median percentage of 0.99% per sell trade, reflecting a meaningful liquidity event but not a full position reduction. Did indirect holdings or derivative securities play a role in this transaction?

The filing indicates no shares were sold from indirect accounts or derivative securities; all activity involved direct Common Stock holdings only.

The filing indicates no shares were sold from indirect accounts or derivative securities; all activity involved direct Common Stock holdings only. What is the context of this trade in relation to Fastly's recent stock performance?

The transaction was executed following a one-year total return of 265.5% as of March 11, 2026, with shares priced at $25.00 for the sale and closing at $24.05 on the same day.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $624.08 million Net income (TTM) ($121.68 million) Employees 1,100 1-year price change 265.5%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 11, 2026.

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an edge cloud platform including Compute@Edge, edge security solutions, streaming services, and developer tools, generating revenue primarily from usage-based and subscription fees.

It operates a consumption-driven model, monetizing high-performance web and application delivery, security, and optimization services for digital experiences at the internet edge.

The company serves digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel, hospitality, and financial services sectors globally.

Fastly is a technology company specializing in edge cloud infrastructure, enabling rapid, secure, and programmable content delivery and application performance. The company leverages its scalable platform to address the needs of enterprises requiring high-speed and secure digital experiences.

Fastly's competitive advantage lies in its developer-centric approach and advanced edge computing capabilities, positioning it as a key player in the modern internet delivery ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Fastly CEO Kip Compton’s sale of 49,350 company shares on March 11 is not a cause for concern. The transaction was part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. He adopted the plan in August of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, Compton retained over one million shares after the sale, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Compton’s transaction came at a good time to sell. Fastly stock hit a 52-week high of $25.79 on March 13, just two days after his sale. Shares are soaring because of the company’s outstanding performance.

Fastly reached record revenue of $624 million in 2025, up from $543.7 million in the previous year. The sales growth is thanks to artificial intelligence.

Fastly ensures the websites for its customers operate quickly and smoothly for visitors, and is paid based on the amount of data it’s managing to do so. AI is among the visitors these days, scouring websites for information. This increase in site visits has fueled Fastly’s sales growth.

But with the company’s rising stock price, its price-to-sales ratio of six is at a multi-year high, indicating its stock is expensive. This makes now a good opportunity to sell, but isn’t the ideal time to buy. Wait for the stock to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.