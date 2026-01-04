Is Fastly Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CTO Dumped 40,000 Shares?

Key Points

CTO Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares for a total consideration of $409,200.00 on Dec. 29, 2025.

All shares disposed were direct holdings; post-transaction, Mr. Bergman retains 2,730,579 shares directly and 4,450,249 shares indirectly across six trust entities.

The transaction size aligns with the upper end of Mr. Bergman's recent trade cadence, reflecting remaining capacity after a sustained reduction in direct holdings.

Artur Bergman, Chief Technology Officer, executed an open-market sale of 40,000 shares of Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) for ~$409,200.00 on Dec. 29, 2025, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 40,000 Transaction value $409,200.0 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,730,579 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,450,249 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $27,879,211.6

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.23); post-transaction value based on Dec. 29, 2025 market close ($10.19).

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to Mr. Bergman's typical trading pattern?

The 40,000 shares sold is twice the median size of Mr. Bergman's recent sell transactions (20,000 shares), but consistent with several higher-volume sales executed as his direct ownership base has shrunk over the past year.

What impact does this sale have on Mr. Bergman's overall ownership?

After the transaction, Mr. Bergman's direct stake is 2,730,579 shares; his total economic exposure, including indirect holdings via multiple trusts, is 7,180,828 shares.

Were any derivative securities or option exercises involved in this transaction?

No derivative or option activity occurred; the reported sale was exclusively direct, open-market common stock disposal without associated option exercises or conversions.

What does this sale indicate about Mr. Bergman's trading cadence and remaining capacity?

This sale is in line with his established pattern of periodic disposals, and with direct holdings now below 2.8 million shares — down from over 8.6 million at the start of 2024 — future transaction sizes are likely constrained by remaining share capacity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $591.99 million Net income (TTM) ($139.06 million) Employees 1,100 1-year price change 8.16%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 29, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an edge cloud platform, including Compute@Edge, developer tools, edge security, streaming, and content delivery solutions.

The company serves digital publishers, media and entertainment companies, technology firms, online retailers, travel and hospitality businesses, and financial services organizations worldwide.

Fastly operates at scale as a provider of edge cloud infrastructure, enabling rapid, secure, and programmable digital experiences for global enterprises.

The company leverages a differentiated platform focused on performance, security, and developer flexibility, targeting customers with demanding content delivery and application security needs.

Fastly's strategy centers on expanding its programmable edge capabilities to capture growth in digital transformation and cloud-native application delivery.

What this transaction means for investors

Fastly CTO Artur Bergman's sale of 40,000 shares is not a warning sign. It is part of an established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate executives often set up such plans to prearrange trades in order to avoid accusations of acting on insider information.

In this case, Mr. Bergman's sale comes at a time when Fastly shares were on an upswing. The stock reached a 52-week high of $12.59 on Dec. 2, a few weeks before his disposition.

Fastly stock rose because of the company's strong third quarter results. The tech provider achieved record revenue of $158.2 million, up from the prior year's $137.2 million.

Although the company is growing sales, it isn't profitable. Fastly had an operating loss of $28.8 million in Q3. That said, its losses are shrinking, with its Q3 sum a drop from the operating loss of $40.6 million in Q3 of 2024.

Overall, Fastly looks like it's headed in the right direction. But because Fastly stock is up, its price-to-sales ratio is elevated compared to where it was at for most of the past year. This makes now a good time to sell, but not to buy. Wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to pick up shares.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange at current market prices, not through private transactions.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of a company's stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally and registered in the individual's name, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities such as trusts or funds, rather than directly by the individual.

Trust entity: A legal arrangement where assets are held by one party for the benefit of another, often used for estate or tax planning.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Option exercise: The act of using a stock option to buy or sell shares at a set price.

Derivative securities: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Disposal: The act of selling or otherwise getting rid of an asset or security.

Economic exposure: The total financial interest an individual has in a company, including both direct and indirect holdings.

Cadence (trading cadence): The typical frequency or pattern of trades made by an individual or entity.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.