Is Fastly Stock a Buy or Sell After an Insider Dumped Company Shares Worth $1.6 Million?

Key Points

Scott Lovett, Fastly's President of Go to Market, sold 73,715 shares for ~$1.55 million on March 4, 2026, at a weighted average price around $21.06 per share.

This represented 4.46% of Lovett's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 1,580,513 shares post-transaction.

The disposition involved only direct holdings, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported; all Common Stock positions in the filing are held directly.

Lovett retains 1,580,513 shares of directly-held Common Stock following the transaction.

Scott R. Lovett, President of Go to Market at Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY), reported the sale of 73,715 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on March 4, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 73,715 Transaction value $1.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,580,513 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$31.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.06); post-transaction value based on March 4, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Scott Lovett's historical trading activity?

The 73,715-share sale is substantially larger than Lovett's median direct sale over the prior year, which was 42,172 shares, and represents 4.46% of his holdings at the time, compared to a recent median of 2.36% per sale.

What proportion of Lovett's original position remains after this transaction?

Following the sale, Lovett's direct Common Stock position stands at 1,580,513 shares, roughly 73.7% of his June 2024 holdings, reflecting a gradual reduction over 21 months.

Were any options, indirect entities, or derivatives involved in this transaction?

No derivative securities or indirect ownership vehicles were involved; all activity pertained to direct holdings of Common Stock, with no new option exercises or trust/LLC accounts referenced in the filing.

Does Lovett maintain a material continuing stake in Fastly?

Yes, Lovett continues to hold 1,580,513 shares of Common Stock directly, which equates to a substantial post-sale position valued at ~$31.7 million as of March 4, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $624.02 million Net income (TTM) ($121.68 million) Employees 1,100 1-year price change 203.60%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an edge cloud platform, including Compute@Edge, edge security solutions, content delivery, and streaming services as primary products and revenue drivers.

It operates a recurring revenue model by providing infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and security solutions to enterprises on a subscription and usage basis.

The company serves digital publishing, media, technology, e-commerce, travel, hospitality, and financial services companies as core customers.

Fastly delivers edge cloud infrastructure and security solutions, enabling customers to build and secure digital experiences close to end users. The company leverages a programmable, developer-focused platform to address the performance and security needs of modern web and application delivery.

Fastly's scale, global reach, and focus on high-performance edge computing position it as a strategic partner for enterprises requiring low-latency, secure content and application delivery.

What this transaction means for investors

The March 4 sale of Fastly shares by the company’s President of Go to Market Scott R. Lovett is not a cause for concern. The transaction was executed to meet tax obligations in connection with the vesting of previously granted restricted stock units.

The sale came at a time when Fastly's stock is soaring, reaching a 52-week high of $25.22 on March 11. The rising share price was due to the company’s strong business performance.

Fastly reported record revenue of $624 million in 2025, up from $543.7 million in 2024. It expects sales to continue skyrocketing in 2026, forecasting revenue between $700 million to $720 million.

The sales growth is coming from artificial intelligence. Fastly speeds up websites and apps for visitors, and gets paid based on the amount of data it processes from these visits. Therefore, when AI systems, such as ChatGPT, scours one of these websites for information, Fastly gets paid.

This makes Fastly a great stock to own in the AI era. As a result, shareholders should not sell at this time, given the company’s strong growth. But for investors who want to buy, Fastly’s price-to-sales ratio of six is at a high point for the past year. This suggests it’s not a good time to to buy. Wait for the stock price to drop first.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

