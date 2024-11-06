News & Insights

Fastly reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2c, consensus (6c)

November 06, 2024 — 05:16 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $137.2M, consensus $131.88M. “Fastly (FSLY) delivered significant upside on our revenue guidance in Q3 along with record non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA,” said Todd Nightingale, CEO of Fastly. “This was driven by better-than-expected strength in some of our largest customers, continued share gains outside of our top ten customers, and faster-than-projected execution of our restructuring.”

