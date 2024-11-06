Fastly raises FY24 EPS view to (12c)-(8c) from (16c)-(11c), consensus (15c)

Raises FY24 revenue view to $539M-$543M from $530M-$540M, consensus $535.02M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FSLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.