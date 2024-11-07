Fastly price target raised to $8 from $6 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Fastly (FSLY) to $8 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes Fastly posted a better-than-expected quarter and offered a mixed outlook. Gaming and Live Sports drove some sequential improvement, as did cost cuts that played out faster than expected. With Q3 coming in a bit ahead, the company actually took a bit out of Q4 versus Craig-Hallum’s expectations.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FSLY:
- Fastly price target raised to $7.50 from $5.50 at DA Davidson
- Fastly price target raised to $8 from $6 at Piper Sandler
- Fastly price target raised to $8 from $7 at Baird
- Fastly, Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Fastly reports Q3 adjusted EPS 2c, consensus (6c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.