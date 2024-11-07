Fastly price target raised to $8 from $6 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Fastly (FSLY) to $8 from $6 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes Fastly posted a better-than-expected quarter and offered a mixed outlook. Gaming and Live Sports drove some sequential improvement, as did cost cuts that played out faster than expected. With Q3 coming in a bit ahead, the company actually took a bit out of Q4 versus Craig-Hallum’s expectations.

