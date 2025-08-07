Fastly Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Fastly FSLY reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40%. The figure was narrower than the company’s year-ago quarter loss of 6 cents per share.



Revenues increased 12.3% year over year to $148.7 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.51%.



FSLY shares rose 10.6% in pre-market trading. Year to date, Fastly shares plunged 30.9% underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 11%.

FSLY’s Quarter Details

In second-quarter 2025, Network services revenues increased 10% year over year to $114.9 million. Security revenues climbed 15% year over year to $29.3 million.



Enterprise customer count was 622 in the second quarter, up 21 from the year-ago quarter. The top 10 customers accounted for 31% of revenues in the second quarter compared to 34% in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from the top 10 increased 2% year over year, while revenues from customers other than the top 10 increased 17% year over year.



The non-GAAP gross margin was 59%, contracting 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research and development expenses increased 12.3% year over year to $30.5 million. General and administrative expenses increased 9.6% year over year to $21.2 million. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 6.8% year over year to $40.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 450 bps year over year to 6% in the reported quarter.



Fastly reported non-GAAP operating loss of $4.6 million, narrower than the $11.5 million loss reported in the year-ago quarter.

FSLY’s Balance Sheet Details

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $1.07 billion compared with $924.7 million as of March 31.

Fastly Issues Q3 and 2025 Guidance

Fastly expects third-quarter 2025 revenues between $149 million and $153 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $148.1 million, indicating 7.9% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between a loss of $1 million and earnings of $3 million. The bottom line is expected between a loss of 2 cents and earnings of 2 cents per share for the third quarter. The consensus mark for third-quarter 2025 loss is pegged at 1 cent per share.



For 2025, Fastly expects revenues between $594 million and $602 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $590.5 million, indicating 8.6% growth from 2024.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected between a loss of $9 million and $3 million. The bottom line is expected between a loss of 10 cents and 4 cents per share for 2025. The consensus mark for 2025 loss is pegged at 9 cents per share.

