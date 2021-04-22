Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 200% Share Price Gain

The last three months have been tough on Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 32%. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 200%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Given that Fastly didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Fastly saw its revenue grow by 45%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 200%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FSLY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

Fastly boasts a total shareholder return of 200% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 32% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Fastly (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

