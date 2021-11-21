Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) dips 13% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 47%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 30%. Because Fastly hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On top of that, the share price is down 13% in the last week.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Fastly isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Fastly made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Fastly increased its revenue by 27%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 47%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FSLY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 21st 2021

Fastly is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 30% in the last year, Fastly shareholders might be miffed that they lost 47%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 7.3%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Fastly you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

