A Fastly Insider Sold Over 40,000 Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Scott Lovett sold 41,716 shares for a total transaction value of ~$741,000, based on the reported share price of $17.77 as of June 17, 2026.

The sale represented 2.91% of Lovett’s direct holdings at the time of the transaction, reducing direct ownership to 1,392,778 shares.

All shares disposed were held directly, with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities in this filing.

10 stocks we like better than Fastly ›

On June 17, 2026, Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY) President of Go to Market, Scott R. Lovett, executed an open-market sale of 41,716 shares of Common Stock for a total value of approximately $741,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 41,716 Transaction value $741,293 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,392,778 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $24.25 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.77); post-transaction value based on June 17, 2026 market close ($17.41).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Scott Lovett’s historical selling activity?

The 41,716-share sale is below the historical mean sale size of ~48,452 shares for Lovett’s prior open-market dispositions, reflecting both reduced capacity after a series of larger sales and a disciplined ongoing cadence.

The 41,716-share sale is below the historical mean sale size of ~48,452 shares for Lovett’s prior open-market dispositions, reflecting both reduced capacity after a series of larger sales and a disciplined ongoing cadence. What proportion of total and direct holdings did this transaction represent?

The sale accounted for 2.91% of Lovett’s direct holdings at the time, leaving a substantial remaining position of 1,392,778 shares under direct ownership.

The sale accounted for 2.91% of Lovett’s direct holdings at the time, leaving a substantial remaining position of 1,392,778 shares under direct ownership. Did this transaction involve indirect holdings or derivatives?

No indirect entities or derivative securities participated; all shares sold were directly held Common Stock, and Lovett’s remaining position is solely direct Class A Common Stock.

No indirect entities or derivative securities participated; all shares sold were directly held Common Stock, and Lovett’s remaining position is solely direct Class A Common Stock. What market context surrounded the sale and what does it imply for future capacity?

The transaction occurred as Fastly shares were priced at $17.41 at the June 17, 2026 close (with a one-year total return of 162.6% as of that date), and the declining trade sizes over time are a function of Lovett’s shrinking available holdings, rather than a discretionary reduction in sales pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 17, 2026) $17.41 Market capitalization $2.68 billion Revenue (TTM) $652.57 million 1-year price change 162.6%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 17, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an advanced edge cloud platform, including Compute@Edge, edge security services, content delivery, streaming, and developer tools for application deployment and protection.

It delivers edge computing and security solutions as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

The company serves digital publishers, media and entertainment firms, technology companies, e-commerce, travel, hospitality, and financial services clients globally.

Fastly operates a global edge cloud platform that enables rapid, secure, and programmable delivery of digital experiences for enterprise customers. The company differentiates itself through a highly customizable infrastructure, robust developer resources, and integrated security solutions designed for performance and scalability.

With a focus on serving demanding digital businesses, Fastly leverages its technology to address complex content delivery, security, and application deployment needs at the network edge.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider Scott Lovett’s June 17 sale of Fastly stock came at a time when shares had fallen substantially from their 52-week high of $34.82 reached in April. However, his disposition is not a red flag for investors.

The sale was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted back in February of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

In addition, Lovett still held over one million shares after his sale. This indicates he maintains a substantial equity position in the company.

Fastly shares fell after a spectacular run fueled by investor enthusiasm over rising internet traffic from artificial intelligence bots scouring for information online. It’s likely investors decided to cash in after Fastly’s stock valuation became sky-high.

Despite the share price drop, the company is doing well. It posted 20% year-over-year revenue growth to $173 million in the first quarter. Fastly management forecasted full-year sales of at least $710 million, up from the $624 million produced in 2025.

Should you buy stock in Fastly right now?

Before you buy stock in Fastly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fastly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 27, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.