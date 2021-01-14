Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) closed at $91.12, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.12%.

FSLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $82.13 million, up 39.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

