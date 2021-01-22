Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) closed the most recent trading day at $103.28, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43% in that time.

FSLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. On that day, FSLY is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $82.13 million, up 39.34% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

