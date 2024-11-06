Fastly Inc options imply 16.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Fastly (FSLY) Inc is 10.1x normal with puts leading calls 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 16.4%, or $1.32, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 15.7%.
