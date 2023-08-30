Fastly Inc - (FSLY) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 19.33

The average one-year price target for Fastly Inc - (NYSE:FSLY) has been revised to 19.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 18.31 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 27.82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.32% from the latest reported closing price of 23.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fastly Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLY is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 91,294K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLY is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 5,849K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,571K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 6.19% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,398K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,683K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,441K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,998K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,973K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 57.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSLY by 585.83% over the last quarter.

Fastly Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly's edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing its customers' applications as close to their end-users as possible - at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly's customers include many of the world's most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.