Fastly (FSLY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fastly FSLY is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues between $347 million and $350 million. Adjusted loss is anticipated in the range of 58 cents to 55 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported a loss of 40 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for the top line currently stands at $93.22 million, suggesting growth of 12.79% from the year-ago quarter.



Fastly’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 13.70%.

Fastly, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fastly, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fastly, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Fastly’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from higher bandwidth usage. An expanding clientele might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line.



Solid contribution from the Compute@Edge platform may have driven the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Fastly’s top line is likely to reflect gains from the significant support that the company provides to enterprises dealing in e-commerce and entertainment.



Fastly’s expanding footprint across e-commerce, digital publishing, financial services, cryptocurrency and healthcare markets may have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Fastly has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Universal Display OLED has an Earnings ESP of +9.87% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.



Universal’s shares have tumbled 39.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s fall of 24.4%. The Zacks Computer and Technology Sector witnessed a rise of 3.5%.



Veeco Instruments VECO has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.



Veeco’s shares have appreciated 30.5% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector’s rally of 14.1% and 3.5%, respectively.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Feb 17.



Keysight’s shares have gained 12.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology Sector’s growth of 14.5% and 3.5%, respectively.



