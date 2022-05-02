Fastly (FSLY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Fastly FSLY is slated to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues between $97 million and $100 million. Adjusted loss is anticipated in the range of 15 to 13 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The company had reported a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for the top line currently stands at $99.38 million, suggesting growth of 17.12% from the year-ago quarter.



Fastly’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 20.57%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Note

Fastly’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from higher bandwidth usage due to the broadcast of March Madness. An expanding clientele might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line.



Solid contribution from the Compute@Edge platform is likely to have driven the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The company launched its Compute@Edge partner ecosystem in the first quarter.



Fastly’s top line is likely to reflect gains from the significant support that the company provides to enterprises dealing in e-commerce and entertainment.



Fastly’s expanding footprint across e-commerce, digital publishing, financial services, cryptocurrency and healthcare markets might have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although Fastly has a Zacks Rank #2, it carries an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18.



ADI’s shares have tumbled 12.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 23.4%.



CDW CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



CDW shares are down 20.3% year to date.



Cisco CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.84% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18.



Cisco’s shares are down 22.7% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

