Fastly (FSLY) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Fastly FSLY shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $10.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Fastly benefits from the introduction of additional security and AI enhancements on the platform, including API Discovery, providing help to the clients to constantly identify and secure their APIs whenever traffic flows through the Fastly platform.

This cloud software developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +300%. Revenues are expected to be $161.41 million, up 14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Fastly, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FSLY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Fastly is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. EverCommerce EVCM, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.4% lower at $12.19. EVCM has returned 3.4% in the past month.

For EverCommerce, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.04. This represents a change of +157.1% from what the company reported a year ago. EverCommerce currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

