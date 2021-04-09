Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $67.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.34%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FSLY is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.15 million, up 35.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $382.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -122.22% and +31.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

