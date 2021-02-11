Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $108.26, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 20.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.33%.

FSLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.48 million, up 39.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% lower. FSLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

