Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fastly (FSLY) closed at $126.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 53.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.92 million, up 50.44% from the year-ago period.

FSLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $299.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.23% and +49.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.