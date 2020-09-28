Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $90.80, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 3.06% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FSLY to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $74.92 million, up 50.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $299.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +94.23% and +49.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.42% lower. FSLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

