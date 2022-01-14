Fastly (FSLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $31.22, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud software developer had lost 18.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Fastly as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $93.33 million, up 12.92% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fastly should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% higher. Fastly is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

