Fastly (FSLY) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fastly (FSLY) closed at $83.50, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud software developer had gained 2.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 88.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.59 million, up 41.75% from the year-ago period.

FSLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $292.44 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.46% and +45.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FSLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% lower. FSLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

