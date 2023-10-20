Fastly (FSLY) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Fastly (FSLY) ending at $14.66, denoting a -1.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

The cloud software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 18.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fastly in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 1, 2023. On that day, Fastly is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $126.21 million, showing a 16.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $506.42 million, indicating changes of +61.02% and +17.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fastly. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% upward. Fastly currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

